Odisha Girl Self Immolation Case Odisha CM Announces Rs 20 Lakh Aid For Kin Of Balasore Student

Odisha CM announces ₹20 lakh ex gratia for family of deceased harassment victim student. CM orders thorough investigation; assures strict legal action against all those found guilty. Governor says culprits will face uncompromising punishment; offers condolences to the grieving family. Student died at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after battling 95% burns for three days. Victim set herself ablaze after college failed to act on repeated harassment complaints. College principal and HoD arrested following outrage over student’s tragic self-immolation incident. Student’s death sparks statewide outrage, intensifying demands for justice and accountability in harassment cases.