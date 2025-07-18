Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case: 'No Moral Right' BJP's Aparajita Sarangi Slams BJD, Congress

Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case No Moral Right BJPs Aparajita Sarangi Slams BJD Congress

On the Balasore student self-immolation case, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi says, "Congress and the BJD have no moral right to say anything or protest in any way on this unfortunate issue. They should see how Congress has treated women in Odisha in the last 40 years. As far as BJD is concerned, you know their tenure was of 24 years and most of the time there was only one Chief Minister. We are all aware of the condition of women during this time. During the tenure of these two political parties in the state of Odisha, one after the other, women were harassed, raped and their dignity was violated. They have no moral right to say anything against the BJP government. We respect women a lot... As far as this unfortunate incident is concerned, I would like to say that we are all very sad, grieved and what happened should not have happened..."