Balasore self-immolation victim’s mother on July 14 briefed about the incident happened with her daughter. She also alleged that college principal, HoD and teachers mentally pressurized her and threatened her daughter to fail in exam and make her repeat a year. Victim’s mother also demanded that culprit to punished. “I want the guilty must be punished and my child should recover at the earliest. She did not say anything. I came to know about her harassment on June 30 when HoD didn’t allow my child to enter the exam hall to appear for the exam. When she asked the reason, HoD through other students said that her attendance has been short and not able to appear the exam. She stood outside the hall for around an hour and cried and told about this to the ABVP activists. Those activists took her to Principal’s room and handed a complaint application. They also approached to police…After that, several lecturers talked with her about complaining letter. They also told her that the teacher is a good person and accused her of making false allegations against him. They always disturbed her…On July 12, when she went to college, her principal, HoD and some teachers pressurized her and threatened her to withdraw the complaint. They also threatened her to fail in exam and to make her to repeat a year. They mentally pressurized her and offended her. Her condition is not good. Doctors had said that they are trying their level best to save her and asked to have faith on god,” said Victim’s mother.