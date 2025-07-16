Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case BJP Blasts Rahul Gandhis Organised Murder Remark

Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case: BJP Blasts Rahul Gandhi's 'Organised Murder' Remark A political firestorm has erupted over the death of a student in Balasore, Odisha, who died by suicide after alleging sexual harassment by a college professor. Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, held the ruling party accountable, stating the "BJP system forced the beti to kill self." The BJP has strongly retaliated, with Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan accusing the Congress of indulging in "lowly politics" and "cheap Netagiri."