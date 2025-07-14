Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case BJD Protests Outside CM Residence; FM College Self Immolation Case

Biju Janata Dal protested outside Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s residence in Bhubaneswar. They were protesting over girl student’s self-immolation attempt over sexual harassment in Balasore FM College. Security has been heightened after the protest of Biju Janata Dal. “Ever since the BJP government has come to power, women are not safe...The police are unable to protect the common man...We are demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister...The government should take strong action in this case…,” said Elina Dash. In Odisha, a girl student of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore district set herself on fire inside the campus after alleging sexual harassment by an assistant professor. The girl has been shifted to AIIMS at Bhubaneswar and her condition is said to be very critical. She has sustained more than 90 per cent burn injuries. Another male student of the college who attempted to save her, also suffered serious injuries. The police have arrested the accused assistant professor. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visited AIIMS and enquired about the treatment of the girl student. Govt has placed the college principal and the assistant professor under suspension.