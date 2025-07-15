Odisha Girl Self-Immolation Case BJD leader Slams Odisha Govt After Balasore Student Dies

BJD leader Snehangini Chhuria said, "A delegation of BJD met with the President Droupadi Murmu...We demanded that the President intervene as the situation of women is constantly degrading in the state. In the Balasore incident, no one listened to the victim. That's why she decided to self-immolate. Now, the slogan of 'beti bachao beti padhao' has turned to 'beti padhao beti jalao' in Odisha..."