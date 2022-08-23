Odisha Flood-like situation in Balasore rescue operation underway

Odisha Fire Service carried out rescue operations in Bhograi block of Balasore district on August 21. The flood-like situation has emerged in the area following heavy rain. Heavy rain in North Odisha Subarnarekha river has crossed its danger level at Raj Ghat. At JamShola ghat danger level is 49.16 meters. It crossed the danger level and recorded 53.54 meters. Low-lying areas in Balasore have been inundated due to heavy rain. As many as 58 rescue teams have been pressed into action for the rescue operations.