Odisha: Excise officials, police seize 1.22 crore cash, around 20 gold biscuits in Ganjam

Odisha Excise Department officials along with state police recovered unaccounted cash around Rs 1.22 crore and 24 gold biscuits from Berhampur in Ganjam district. The unaccounted cash was seized from a Maharashtra-based businessman. The seizure took place during search operations against cannabis smuggling.