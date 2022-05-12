Odisha: Construction of Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium underway in Rourkela

The construction of India’s largest hockey stadium, Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, is underway in Rourkela, Odisha. The stadium will have a seating capacity of 20,000 people. The stadium will also co-host Hockey World Cup 2023. While speaking to ANI, Odisha Secretary Sports Vineel Krishna said, “It'll co-host Hockey World Cup 2023. It's going to be the country's largest hockey stadium with seating capacity of 20,000 and will have all modern facilities.”