Odisha By-poll BJP Brajarajnagar candidate Radharani Panda casts vote

As the Brajarajnagar Assembly By-poll began at 7 am on May 31, BJP candidate Radharani Panda cast his vote at a polling booth number 29 in OPM Girls High School. By-poll is being held due to the death of MLA Kishore Mohanty in December 2021.