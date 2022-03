Odisha: BSF inaugurates Raising Star Sports Club in Malkangiri district for Tribal youth

Odisha BSF Inspector General SC Budakoti inaugurated Sports Club at village Saraipalli in Malkangiri district on March 14. BSF officials interacted with Tribal students and briefed them about procedure of joining security forces. Odisha BSF IG and Malkangiri BSF DIG Sailendra Kumar Sinha grooved with locals during the inaugural function.