Odisha: Bhubaneswar-based NGO makes shelter to protect animals from scorching heat

The Animal Welfare Trust Ekmara (AWTE), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha made special arrangements to protect stray animals from rising temperature. The animal shelter being run by the NGO has about 200 animals including 120 rescued and abandoned dogs, two camels, various stray cattle, chickens, and Indian and exotic birds. The NGO has put up artificial sheds, green nets and applied temperature-reducing paints.“We started this shelter in 2015 and it got officially registered in 2016. There are around 200 animals in the shelter,” said Purbi Patra, founder of Animal Welfare Trust Ekmara (AWTE).“To protect animals from heat, we have put artificial sheds and also applied temperature-reducing paints on them. We have also installed coolers, fans, and AC in one room and also provided summer special food to the animals. We have kept water everywhere in the shelter,” said Purbi Patra.