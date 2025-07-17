Odisha Bandh Today | Congress-Led Odisha Bandh What You Need to Know | Odisha News | College Row

The Congress and Left parties have called for a statewide Odisha Bandh today, protesting the recent FM College incident. With road blockades, dharnas, and demonstrations planned, normal life across the state is expected to be disrupted. In this video, we bring you the full list of what's open and what's closed during the bandh, including updates on: