Odisha artist Manas Sahoo creates sand sculpture on eve of Mother’s Day

On the eve of Mother’s Day, Sand Artist Manas Sahoo created a sand sculpture at Golden Sea Beach in Puri, Odisha on May 08. This year Mother’s Day is celebrated on May 08.

