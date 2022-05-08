हिंदी में पढ़ें
GO
X
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health
Ezmall
Home
Videos
Odisha artist Manas Sahoo creates sand sculpture on eve of Mother’s Day
On the eve of Mother’s Day, Sand Artist Manas Sahoo created a sand sculpture at Golden Sea Beach in Puri, Odisha on May 08. This year Mother’s Day is celebrated on May 08.
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Latest News
IPL 2022
Videos
Explainers
India
Delhi
Mumbai
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
Television
Movie Reviews
Business
Automobile
Personal Finance
Cricket
Photos
World
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Mobile
Social Media
Science
Reviews
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Health
Ezmall