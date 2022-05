Odisha: 6 killed, 40 injured as tourist bus overturns in Ganjam

At least 6 persons were killed and 40 people sustained injuries after a tourist bus they were travelling in overturned near Kalinga Ghat in Ganjam district of Odisha on May 24. The mishap took place while the bus was returning from Daringbadi to West Bengal. “Tourists from West Bengal were returning from Daringbadi. It must have happened due to brake failure or the driver is new to ghat road,” said Pradhan, Fire Officer.