Odisha: 47 homeless people shifted to newly-built complex in Sambalpur

To aid the socially vulnerable segment of Sambalpur in Odisha, the district administration shifted 47 homeless people and beggars to a newly-built 112-room Integrated Infrastructure Complex on January 19. “The Integrated Infrastructure Complex has been constructed to help the socially vulnerable people. The people here will be given counselling and training so they can think about their future,” said Dibya Jyoti Parida, District Magistrate of Sambalpur.