Odisha: 3 persons arrested in connection with infant trafficking in Nayagarh

The police on February 08 arrested three persons including two District Hospital staff after an FIR was lodged against them for infant trafficking in Nayagarh, Odisha. However, the newborn child has been rescued. Nayagarh Superintendent of police (SP) Siddharth Kataria said, “3 persons, including 2 District Headquarter Hospital staff, arrested in connection with infant trafficking after an FIR about a missing newborn child, who has been rescued. Further probe is underway for all involved in the racket.”