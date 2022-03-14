Odisha 25 couples enter into wedlock in mass marriage in Bhubaneswar

As many as 25 couples tied the knot at a mass wedding conducted by NGO Prayas at Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar of Odisha on March 13. The marriage was performed as per Vedic rituals and traditions. The newly-wed couples looked extremely happy. The mass marriage of the couples was conducted as several of them were unable to get married due to multiple reasons, including not being able to afford the wedding cost.