Oath-taking ceremony of five newly appointed judges to the Supreme Court

Five new judges took oath as Supreme Court judges on Feb 06. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud administered the oath of office to the new judges. Rajasthan High Court (HC) Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal; Patna HC Chief Justice Sanjay Karol; Manipur HC Chief Justice PV Sanjay Kumar; Patna HC judge, Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah; and Allahabad HC judge, Justice Manoj Misra took oath as judges of the Apex Court.