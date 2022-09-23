Nvidia officially announces latest RTX 4090 RTX 4080 GPUs

Following months of rumours and some recent teases, American multinational technology company Nvidia has officially announced its RTX 40-series GPUs which include the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080. According to The Verge, the RTX 4090 will arrive on October 12 priced at USD 1,599, with the RTX 4080 priced starting at USD 899 and available in November. Both are powered by Nvidia's next-gen Ada Lovelace architecture. The RTX 4090 is the top-end card for the Ada Lovelace generation. It will ship with a massive 24GB of GDDR6X memory. Nvidia claims it is 2-4x faster than the RTX 3090 Ti, and it will consume the same amount of power as that previous generation card. Inside the giant RTX 4090, there are 16,384 CUDA Cores, a base clock of 2.23GHz that boosts up to 2.52GHz, 1,321 Tensor-TFLOPs, 191 RT-TFLOPs, and 83 Shader-TFLOPs.