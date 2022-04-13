Nursery owners gear up for upcoming flower season in Kashmir Valley

Nursery owners have geared up for meeting the demand for varieties of flower saplings during upcoming flower season in Kashmir Valley. They made greenhouses to protect saplings from extreme weather conditions. These nurseries are provided with variety of saplings which are sold every year to the shopkeepers and people throughout the city. This business also generates employment opportunities for people in the Valley. The growers also earn good money from the business because they do hard work on these flower saplings during winter. Now, these saplings are ready for sale and they hope they would earn good money from this business this season.