Nurse, her husband arrested for stealing cash, jewellery from house of actress Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law

Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested accused persons identified as Aparna Ruth Wilson, Naresh Kumar Sagar who burgled jewellery from the house of actress Sonam Kapoor’s mother-in-law and jeweller Dev Verma. Police have recovered stolen jewellery including 100 diamonds, 6 gold chains, diamond bangles, 1 diamond bracelet, 2 tops, 1 brass coin and an i-10 car purchased from money received after selling stolen jewellery so far. The complaint has been filed by the in-laws of Sonam Kapoor who alleged theft of cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.40 crore from their Delhi's residence. The Crime Branch thoroughly analysed more than 32 employees, 6 nurses, their relatives and contacts. All the details were minutely scrutinised with available CCTV footage and other technical data. With the help of technical analysis, the police team zeroed down on 2 suspects. On that basis, the police team raided at Sarita Vihar and apprehended one Naresh Kumar Sagar. He was interrogated, upon which he disclosed his involvement in the crime along with his wife Aparna Ruth Wilson who was also apprehended from her house. The accused nurse Aparna was working as caretaker of the grandmother of Anand Ahuja, at their residence on Amrita Shergill Marg in Delhi. During this period, she observed jewellery and cash in one almirah. She told about this to her husband Naresh Kumar and they conspired to steal the jewellery and cash. Naresh asked her to steal jewellery at intervals so that it could not be noticed at once. As per plan she used to steal jewellery at night after giving sedative tablets to the victim. Jewellery and cash were stolen in a span of 10-11 months, as and when she got the chance. She used to hand over the same to Naresh Kumar, who sold them to the various jewellers and other persons.