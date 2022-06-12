Nupur Sharma Comment row: Police, RAF conduct flag march in Ranchi following violent protest

Amid the row over the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against Prophet Mohammed, massive protests were seen in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Police and RAF on June 12 conducted flag march in Ranchi following the violent protest. While speaking to ANI, Ranchi SSP Surendra Kumar Jha said, “7 to 8 FIRs registered. We are trying to identify the people directly or indirectly involved in the violence.” “SIT is probing CCTV footage from the area of the incident. We're trying to identify all those involved in the incident.The decision to lift Sec 144 CrPC will be taken by looking at the situation,” said Ranchi DIG Anish Gupta.