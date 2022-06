Atleast 71 were arrested in the Saharanpur protest, that took place on June 10, against Nupur Sharma’s Prophet remark.Speaking on the incident, Rajesh Kumar, SP City, Saharanpur said, “71 have been arrested as of yet. We've found CCTV footage via which we are identifying them. We're taking action only after we find solid proof so we do not have to let them go.”