Nupur Sharma can become contender for Delhi CM’s post Asaduddin Owaisi takes dig at BJP

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on June 19 took a dig at BJP citing that suspended BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma can become a contender for Delhi Chief Ministerial’s post. “Nupur Sharma should be arrested and action should be taken against her according to the law of India. I’m sure she will come again in 6-7 months. She will be projected as a big leader and can also become a contender for Delhi CM’s post,” he said.