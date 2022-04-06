Numerous opportunities will spring out of India-Australia trade agreement: Dan Tehan

As India and Australia inked the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement to strengthen the commercial relationship between the two nations, Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan assured that many opportunities will spring out of India-Australia trade agreement. “The economies of both the countries will grow closer together which will provide jobs in India and Australia. Due to the friendship between the two countries, there are many opportunities that will spring out of this agreement,” he added.