NTPC invites applications for 15 Executive level vacancies, salary up to Rs 1 lakh

The Maharatna Company NTPC, India’s largest energy conglomerate has invited applications for 15 Executive level jobs with a salary up to Rs 1 lakh. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 15 vacancies in NTPC on a fixed-term basis for 3 years. The Executive posts are in Solar PV, Data Analysis, Land Acquisition/ Rehabilitation, and Resettlement units. All the interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at NTPC- careers.ntpc.co.in. The last date to submit the online application is on May 13. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a Written Exam/Interview.