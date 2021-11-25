{"id":"2921161","source":"DNA","title":"NSUI members protest against New Education Policy in Bhopal, baton-charged by police","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members were lathi-charged by police in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on November 25 while they were protesting against the New Education Policy. The Union Cabinet approved New Education Policy in the year 2020.","summary":"National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members were lathi-charged by police in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on November 25 while they were protesting against the New Education Policy. The Union Cabinet approved New Education Policy in the year 2020.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-nsui-members-protest-against-new-education-policy-in-bhopal-baton-charged-by-police-2921161","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006951-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/nov25v29.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637840102","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 05:05 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 05:05 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921161"}