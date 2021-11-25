Search icon
NSUI members protest against New Education Policy in Bhopal, baton-charged by police

National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members were lathi-charged by police in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on November 25 while they were protesting against the New Education Policy. The Union Cabinet approved New Education Policy in the year 2020.

