NSA Doval on relations with Pakistan Can’t have peace and war at choice of adversary

National Security Advisor on June 21 in an interview, referring to India’s relation with Pakistan said that the country can’t have peace and war at the choice of the adversary. During an interview Smita Prakash, Doval said, “We can't have peace and war at the choice of our adversary. If we have to protect our interests, then we will decide when and with whom and on what terms we will have peace.” “We have good relations with our neighbours including Pakistan. We would like to have normal relations with Pakistan but certainly tolerance threshold for terrorism is very low,” he added.