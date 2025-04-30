NSA Board Revamped Who All Are In The New NSA Board Formed By PM Modi After Pahalgam Attack

National Security Advisory Board revamped after Pahalgam terror attack. Former R&AW chief Alok Joshi has been appointed chairman of the seven-member board which now includes senior retired officers from the armed forces, police, and diplomatic services. Who All Are In The Board? Alok Joshi – Former Chief of R&AW (Research and Analysis Wing); appointed as Chairman Air Marshal PM Sinha – Former Western Air Commander Lt Gen AK Singh – Former Southern Army Commander Rear Admiral Monty Khanna – Retired senior officer from the Indian Navy Rajiv Ranjan Verma – Retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manmohan Singh – Retired IPS officer B. Venkatesh Varma – Retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer; also a former ambassador The revamp comes amid national outrage over the massacre at Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security this morning. Additional meetings of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs and Economic Affairs were also held at the PM’s residence.