NSA Ajit Doval Reveals PM Modi's First Response After Pahalgam Attack | Watch Doval's Big Reveal

NSA Ajit Doval Reveals PM Modis First Response After Pahalgam Attack | Watch Dovals Big Reveal
In an interview for the docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor", National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immediate reaction following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
In an interview for the docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor", National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immediate reaction following the Pahalgam terror attack.