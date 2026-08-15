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NSA Ajit Doval Reveals PM Modi's First Response After Pahalgam Attack | Watch Doval's Big Reveal

NSA Ajit Doval Reveals PM Modi's First Response After Pahalgam Attack | Watch Doval's Big Reveal

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Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background

Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background

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Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 05:56 PM IST

NSA Ajit Doval Reveals PM Modis First Response After Pahalgam Attack | Watch Dovals Big Reveal

In an interview for the docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor", National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immediate reaction following the Pahalgam terror attack.

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In an interview for the docuseries "Declassified: Operation Sindoor", National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval shared Prime Minister Narendra Modi's immediate reaction following the Pahalgam terror attack.

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