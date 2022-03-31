NSA Ajit Doval meets Netherlands PMs advisor Geoffrey Van Leeuwen in Delhi

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on March 31 met Geoffrey Van Leeuwen, Security and Foreign Policy Advisor to Prime Minister of the Netherlands, in New Delhi and discussed geopolitical developments. Doval and Leeuwen had an intensive discussion covering a wide range of bilateral issues as well as major regional and global developments. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between the two sides. To commemorate this milestone, the President of India Ram Nath Kovind is paying a State visit to the Netherlands (April 4-7) at the invitation of the King and Queen of the Netherlands.