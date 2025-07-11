NSA Ajit Doval Calls Out Western Media For Biased Reporting On Operation Sindoor Dares To Show

NSA Ajit Doval Calls Out Western Media For Biased Reporting On Operation Sindoor, Dares To Show..... National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Thursday emphasised the importance of developing indigenous defence technology while revealing details of a highly precise counter-terrorism operation conducted deep within Pakistan. Speaking at the 62nd Convocation of IIT Madras, Chennai, Doval hailed the success of the mission and underscored India's growing self-reliance in defence capabilities.