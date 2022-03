Novavax Covid vaccine gets approval for emergency use for ages 12-18 in India

Biotechnology company Novavax on Tuesday announced the first emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents falling in the age bracket of 12-18 years in India. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has now granted emergency use authorisation for the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 in the country.