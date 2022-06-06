Nothing wrong in selling toothpaste, I'm more focussed on spiritual evolution of humans: Sadhguru

Raising human consciousness is more important than selling toothpaste and ketchup, said Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, adding that the Coimbatore-based non-profit Isha Foundation, set up by him is not focussed on commercial operations and becoming a corporate conglomerate. “I am here to solve a certain purpose for the spiritual evolution of human beings. There is nothing wrong with (selling) ketchup and toothpaste as everybody uses it. That is not my priority. I do not want to go the foundation in that direction. I am here to serve a purpose of the spiritual evolution of human beings,” said Sadhguru. “We will also make our own toothpaste and everything. But as a rule I have kept it small as fixed. We are not going outright commercial. Not because I think that it is wrong. I do not think anything is wrong," he added.