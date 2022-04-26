Nothing wrong in reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside homes or temples, clarifies Sanjay Raut

Amid the ongoing Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on April 26 cleared the air surrounding the issue and said that nothing wrong in reciting Hanuman Chalisa inside homes or temples. “Devendra Fadnavis is misleading people. No one is punished for chanting Hanuman Chalisa. If anyone wants to chant it, they can do it in their homes or temples. Trying to get inside someone else's home and destroy peace to chant Hanuman Chalisa is wrong,” he added.