“Nothing to do with Israel…” Israeli Consulate General on Nadav Lapid’s remark on ‘Kashmir Files’

End of International Film Festival of India, aka IFFI 2022 left many around India unhappy. IFFI 2022 Jury Head Nadav Lapid’s stirring remark on Vivek Agnihotri’s film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is receiving massive backlash from Indians and Israeli diplomats alike. Consul General of Israel to Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani while reacting to the same expressed that the use of a word like ‘propaganda’ to label ‘The Kashmir Files’ is not right. “When I saw the film, tears came from my eyes. It was not an easy film to see. I think it was shown in Israel too. We are Jews who suffered from horrible things and I think we've to share other's suffering. It is his personal opinion and has nothing to do with Israel,” he said on November 29. Reacting to the allegations that Nadav Lapid’s speech may be pre-planned, the Consul General said, “The issue is a political one in India. I won't comment much on the fact that comments of Lapid were a pre-planned thing or not.”