Nothing is impossible for ‘New India’: PM Modi

At the inaugural ceremony of multiple development projects in Gorakhpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 07 said that today’s program is a proof of the fact that nothing is impossible for ‘New India’. “Beginning of a fertiliser plant and AIIMS in Gorakhpur is sending out several messages. When there is a double engine government, then work takes place in double speed. When work is done with honest intentions, then even calamities can't become obstacles,” said PM Modi. “When there is a government that worries about the oppressed and deprived sections, then it works hard and even yields results. The program in Gorakhpur today is a proof of the fact the nothing is impossible for New India when it becomes determined,” he added.