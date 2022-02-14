‘Nothing great’ about making India $5 trillion economy, says Telangana CM

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on February 13 assailed the BJP-led central government, saying that there is nothing great about making Indian economy worth USD 5 trillion by 2025. “There is nothing great about making Indian economy worth USD 5 trillion by 2025. What is extra effort you are putting in? Nothing. If you've innovative skills, please do something like China and Singapore. That is something great, not USD 5 trillion economy,” said Rao in a Press Conference.