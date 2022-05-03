Not wrong to have friends attend marriages Randeep Singh Surjewala on viral video of Rahul Gandhi

Talking about the viral video of Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on May 03 addressed a Press Conference in Delhi, and said that it is not wrong to have friends and attend marriage ceremonies. “Rahul Gandhi went to a friendly country Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend who also happens to be a journalist. Having family, friends and attending marriage ceremonies is a matter of our culture and civilisation,” the General Secretary said. “It has still not become a crime in this country to attend a marriage celebration. Maybe after today, BJP may decide that it is illegal to attend a marriage and a crime to have friends,” he added. “But do let me know so that we can change our status and civilisational practices of attending marriages of our friends and family members,” he further added.