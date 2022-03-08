Not surprised with exit polls, was always confident of NDA’s win in UP: MoS Anupriya Patel

As exit polls predict victory for BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Apna Dal President Anupriya Patel on March 07 said that she was not surprised that the alliance will retain power in the state. “I am not amazed that NDA government will return to power in UP & exit polls are also directing in the same direction. People have benefited from our social welfare schemes. Voters have felt a positive change in our government,” Anupriya Patel.