Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Not shocking if TMC MLAs are for sale: Adhir Chowdhury

Reacting to Mithun Chakraborty’s statement about being in touch with the TMC MLAs, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on July 27 in Delhi, said that it is nothing shocking if the TMC MLAs are for sale, as the party itself is made from horse-trading people and MLAs from other parties. “Mithun Chakraborty is a well-known actor and knows dialogue delivery. BJP should give clarification. The party in power in Bengal was made from horse-trading people and MLAs from other party. No wonder, if their MLAs are for sale,” the Congress leader said.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: 16 cases of swine flu found in Nagpur amid surge in infections
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.