Not shocking if TMC MLAs are for sale: Adhir Chowdhury

Reacting to Mithun Chakraborty’s statement about being in touch with the TMC MLAs, Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on July 27 in Delhi, said that it is nothing shocking if the TMC MLAs are for sale, as the party itself is made from horse-trading people and MLAs from other parties. “Mithun Chakraborty is a well-known actor and knows dialogue delivery. BJP should give clarification. The party in power in Bengal was made from horse-trading people and MLAs from other party. No wonder, if their MLAs are for sale,” the Congress leader said.