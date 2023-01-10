Not Joshimath alone: Geologists warn Nainital, Uttarkashi & Champawat are at risk of sinking too

Joshimath. A place that's making all the headlines at the moment. A Himalayan town that is sinking. Houses, roads and fields develop huge cracks. Land subsidence being observed. The residents up in arms against authorities. Families being shifted elsewhere. But here's a catch. What if I tell you that this isn't all. Amid the growing calls to relocate people from Joshimath, experts have warned that this is not a lone event. Just like Joshimath, several other towns like Nainital and Uttarkashi are vulnerable to land subsidence.