Not easy to leave relationship of 30-31 years Kapil Sibal on leaving Congress

Former Congress Leader Kapil Sibal on May 25 said that it’s not appropriate for him to say anything on Congress as he has resigned from the party. Speaking to ANI, Sibal said, “I'll not say anything about Congress. I've resigned, so it's not appropriate for me to say anything about Congress. It's not easy to leave a relationship of 30-31 years.” “In past, only a few came to House by getting elected independently, especially in Rajya Sabha. I've got a big opportunity and it has been given to me by Akhilesh Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Azam Khan. I will raise the issues of the country in the House,” Sibal added.