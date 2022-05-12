Not an issue that requires urgent attention: DK Shivakumar on anti-conversion bill

As Karnataka Cabinet is likely to approve the ordinance to pass the anti-conversion bill on May 12, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar slammed Bharatiya Janata Party-run state government over the same. “I don't know why the Karnataka government is in such a hurry (to pass the anti-conversion bill in its Cabinet meeting today through ordinance). They couldn’t do it before because they did not have the numbers. This is not an issue that requires urgent attention. They should take an ordinance on some development agenda or giving employment to the youth,” said DK Shivakumar. The controversial bill aims to prohibit religious conversion by way of marriage or inducements such as free marriage, employment among others.