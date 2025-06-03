Northeast India Floods Northeast Reels Under Severe Floods; Death Toll Hits 38 | Assam | Manipur

Heavy rainfall has battered India's seven northeastern states, triggering landslides and floods. At least three people were killed and several reported missing after a landslide struck North Sikkim on June 1. Around 1,400 tourists were stranded after the Phidang Bridge collapsed, though all were reported safe. Indian Army has launched "Operation JalRahata-2", rescuing 500 civilians in flood-hit Manipur's Imphal.