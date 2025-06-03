Northeast Floods PM Modi Dials Assam Sikkim CMs As Over 5 Lakh Affected By Floods | Assam Floods

Northeast Floods: PM Modi Dials Assam, Sikkim CMs As Over 5 Lakh Affected By Floods | Assam Floods Incessant rainfall continues to wreak havoc across Northeast India, leading to severe waterlogging and tragic loss of lives. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 6 people died in floods and 5 others in landslides, bringing the total death toll to 11. Over 5.15 lakh people across 22 districts in Assam have been affected by the deluge. PM Modi has spoken to the Chief Ministers of Assam, Sikkim and the Governor of Manipur, assuring full support and assistance. Rescue operations and joint evacuation efforts are underway to provide relief to those impacted.