Northeast Floods Northeast India’s Flood Crisis; What You Need to Know | Assam Floods | Manipur

Northeast Floods: Northeast India’s Flood Crisis; What You Need to Know | Assam Floods | Manipur A cry for help echoes across Northeast India as the monsoon unleashes devastating floods and landslides, leaving over 5.5 lakh people affected and claiming at least 36 lives. This isn't just seasonal rain—it's a relentless force wreaking havoc across Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Sikkim, Manipur, and Tripura. In Assam, over 5.35 lakh people across 22 districts are battling severe flooding, with 15 rivers flowing above danger levels. Arunachal Pradesh has reported 10 deaths, while Meghalaya faces 6 tragic fatalities from flash floods and landslides. In Mizoram, landslides have killed 5 people, including 3 Myanmarese refugees, forcing school closures in Aizawl. Sikkim mourns the loss of 3 Army personnel in a deadly landslide, with 6 still missing. Over 1,600 tourists were stranded but most have been rescued. Manipur struggles as 19,000+ people are displaced and entire villages submerged. In Tripura, floodwaters have started receding, but 10,000+ people remain in relief camps. But why does this happen every year? From the region's steep hills, intense rainfall, and mighty rivers like the Brahmaputra, to deforestation, poor land-use, and the increasing impact of climate change—Northeast India sits on the edge of a disaster every monsoon season. This video breaks down the reasons behind the recurring floods, shares the human stories behind the headlines, and highlights the urgent need for stronger disaster infrastructure and climate action.