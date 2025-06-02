Northeast Floods Manipur Hit By Landslides; Thousands Displaced Rescues Intensify | Manipur Floods

Northeast Floods: Manipur Hit By Landslides; Thousands Displaced, Rescues Intensify | Manipur Floods Torrential rain has caused devastating floods and landslides across Manipur, affecting 3,802 people and damaging 883 homes in just 48 hours. Imphal East district is the worst hit, with major areas like Khurai, Heingang, and Checkon submerged after the Imphal and Iril rivers breached embankments. The Indian Army and Assam Rifles rescued nearly 800 people, while officials reported 12 landslides, 2 injuries, and the death of 64 animals. Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Secretary PK Singh visited key flood-hit zones and directed strict monitoring of river levels. Key services, including All India Radio Imphal and JNIMS hospital, have been disrupted due to severe waterlogging. While water levels eased in some places, areas like Khurai remain in crisis. Emergency response teams are reinforcing embankments and continuing evacuation plans as rain persists in the region.