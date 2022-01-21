North India shivers as cold wave conditions continue to prevail

As mercury drops in various parts of North India, cold wave conditions make lives of people harder. Dense fog engulfed various parts of Bhubaneswar, Patna and Ludhiana of Odisha, Bihar and Punjab respectively. The fog affected visibility to a great extent thereby disrupting normal lives.The minimum temperature in Bhubaneswar was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius. The IMD (Indian Meteorological Department) predicts dense fog in the city. Patna, Ludhiana and Delhi witnessed extreme cold with 8 degrees Celsius being the minimum temperature.